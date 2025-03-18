A man driving a U-Haul truck hit a woman and killed her on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:46 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Cambria Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.

The U-Haul truck was traveling eastbound when the driver hit a woman in her 40s or 50s, according to police. A medic at the scene pronounced her dead at 4:47 p.m.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, investigators believe the driver of the U-Haul lost control when the truck "jumped the curb" and crashed.

“It appears she was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck and run over, literally driven on top of, run over by the U-Haul," Small said.

Witnesses who saw the crash were able to flag down officers who were in the area.

Officials said the 28-year-old driver tried to run away from the scene on foot but was captured by officers.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where a U-Haul truck could be seen on a grassy area with its front end crashed into a building.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating this incident.

Small said this crash happened just minutes after the driver of the U-Haul was involved in another minor crash blocks away with a vehicle at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections is going to be checking the home where the U-Haul crashed for any structural damage, Small said.