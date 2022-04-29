Caught on Cam: Uber Driver Runs After Car After Being Shot by Fare, Police Say

Surveillance video captured the aftermath of an Uber driver being shot by a passenger in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

"We have a guy out here working tonight, trying to make a living for his family, unfortunately now sitting in the hospital as the result of an action taken by an individual that wasn't necessary," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said after the shooting near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street around 10 p.m.

The ride-hailing driver had first picked up a man and woman, investigators said. The woman got out at a different location prior to the shooting.

At some point, the passenger shot the 50-year-old driver from the back seat, police said.

"We're not quite sure what happened inside the car," Walker said. "But, we can tell by looking at the car -- at this point -- there is a gunshot through the driver's side seat that obviously strikes our victim under his armpit and goes into his chest."

The driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical condition, Walker said.

After the shooting, the car struck a parked vehicle and went up on the sidewalk before going into the fence of a home.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 show what appears to be the shooter running down the sidewalk. You then see another man, believed to be the driver, running along the sidewalk after his car, which he didn't put in park before getting out of the driver's seat.

The investigation continued overnight as police searched for the shooter.

