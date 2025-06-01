Uber driver killed in crash under I-95 in Fishtown, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia said an Uber driver was killed in a crash that happened under an I-95 overpass in Fishtown on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:03 p.m. on the 1000 block of Marlborough Street in Fishtown when an Uber driver experienced a medical emergency and lost control of their vehicle causing it to crash into three parked cars under an overpass for I-95.

The vehicle, a white Hyundai Kona, Pace said, was full of passengers heading back from a concert venue.

There were four passengers in the vehicle, and in an update on Sunday, officials said all of the passengers escaped the crash without injury.

However, police officials said Sunday that the 31-year-old man driving the vehicle did not get out before it burst into flames.

The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames, and officials said, the driver's body was found inside the wreck by firefighters who extinguished the fire.

He was pronounced at the scene, police said.

Officials have not provided further information on the crash, nor have they shared the identity of the driver who died in this incident.

But officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Editor's note: This story originally said a passenger was injured in this crash. Though a police spokesperson confirmed that detail, police officials now say no passengers were hurt in this incident.