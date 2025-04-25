U.S. Marshals capture Pa. man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl in NJ

The U.S. Marshals captured a Pennsylvania man who had been a fugitive for more than two months after he sexually assaulted an underage girl in New Jersey, officials said.

Shane Hennesy, 22, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Reading Division made the arrest.

Police said Hennesy sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill, New Jersey, between December 2024 and January 2025 after the two met online. He was charged on Feb. 20, 2025, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been on the run since the charges, officials said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Hennesy will be remanded to the Berks County Jail in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey.

While Hennesy is in custody, officials continue to investigate. If you have any information on Hennesy, please call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kerry Butler at 856-225-8664. You can also send tips to CAMDEN.TIPS.