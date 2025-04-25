Pennsylvania

U.S. Marshals capture Pa. man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl in NJ

Shane Hennesy, 22, of Delaware County, Pa., is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill, New Jersey

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Marshals captured a Pennsylvania man who had been a fugitive for more than two months after he sexually assaulted an underage girl in New Jersey, officials said.

Shane Hennesy, 22, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Reading Division made the arrest.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said Hennesy sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill, New Jersey, between December 2024 and January 2025 after the two met online. He was charged on Feb. 20, 2025, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been on the run since the charges, officials said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Hennesy will be remanded to the Berks County Jail in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey.

While Hennesy is in custody, officials continue to investigate. If you have any information on Hennesy, please call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kerry Butler at 856-225-8664. You can also send tips to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Shane Hennesy
Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Camden County Prosecutor's Office
Photos of Shane Hennesy

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNew Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us