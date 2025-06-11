Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals capture mistakenly-released prisoner who shot at police

Jamal Burkett -- who was sentenced two years ago for shooting at police -- was captured by U.S. Marshals after he was mistakenly released from prison.

By Emily Glauser

A man who was sentenced two years ago for shooting at police was captured by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia after he was mistakenly released from prison, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. on June 11, members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrested Jamal Burkett, 53, on the 7900 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia.

In 2023, Burkett was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to firing a gun multiple times at a Philadelphia police officer who was on-duty.

On May 14, 2025, Burkett was mistakenly released from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility where he was serving his prison sentence.

An audit lead by the U.S. Marshals Service on June 10, 2025, brought the realization of Burkett's mistaken release and a warrant was immediately issued by the U.S. district court for failure to surrender for an imposed federal sentence.

At about 7 a.m. on June 11, members of the Fugitive Task Force surrounded a family member's apartment in southwest Philadelphia where officials believed Burkett was hiding. Burkett was then arrested without resistance and later transported to a federal detention center.

“Anyone who discharges a firearm at police officers must pay for their actions," Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy for the Fugitive Task Force, said. "Capturing Burkett in less than 24 hours after being notified of his release is truly exceptional.”     

