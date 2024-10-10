The hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia last month is now in custody, officials said.

Marvin Wicker, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshals. Wicker was charged with homicide by vehicle and other related offenses in connection to a crash that occurred along the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia on the night of Sept. 26, 2024.

Dawn Watson, 14, was crossing the road with her mother when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She later died from her injuries. Investigators later identified Wicker as the hit-and-run driver.

On Sept. 30, 2024, law enforcement officials recovered the 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that police believe Wicker was driving at the time of the crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.