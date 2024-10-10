West Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen girl in West Philly

Marvin Wicker, 40, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed Dawn Watson, 14, in West Philadelphia, the U.S. Marshals said

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia last month is now in custody, officials said.

Marvin Wicker, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshals. Wicker was charged with homicide by vehicle and other related offenses in connection to a crash that occurred along the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia on the night of Sept. 26, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Dawn Watson, 14, was crossing the road with her mother when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She later died from her injuries. Investigators later identified Wicker as the hit-and-run driver.

On Sept. 30, 2024, law enforcement officials recovered the 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that police believe Wicker was driving at the time of the crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us