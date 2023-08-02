The U.S. Marshals Service and Philadelphia Police arrested a man on Tuesday who was wanted in connection to a July shooting of a woman.

Michael Jackson, 22, was arrested on the 2600 block of N. Colorado Street, according to the federal marshals.

Jackson was wanted for a July shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of Market Street, involving a woman.

Officials have not released any information about the shooting or the condition of the victim.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This morning @USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice arrested Michael Jackson, 22, in the 2600 block of N. Colorado St. in Phila. The @PhillyPolice Shooting Investigative Unit (SIG) wanted Jackson for the July shooting of a female, which occurred in the 5100 block of Market Street. pic.twitter.com/IKKn37NjQU — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 1, 2023

It was unclear if Jackson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.