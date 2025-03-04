A man who, officials said, jumped fences to escape from a federal prison in North Philadelphia last month was apprehended just blocks away from the facility on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the agency's violent crimes task force apprehended Keith Freeman, 30, at a home located along the 2400 block of Nicholas Street in North Philadelphia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

@USMS_Philly has apprehended federal escapee Keith Freeman in the 2400 block of Nicholas Street. Freeman attempted to conceal himself under a pile of clothes but was quickly located by Deputy Marshals. He was then transferred back into custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. pic.twitter.com/EePujnlYd4 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) March 4, 2025

Freeman, officials said, was apprehended at a home just about four miles away from the Kintock Group facility on the 600 block of East Luzerne Street that he escaped from just about nine days prior.

At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, officials said, members of the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded a property where Freeman was believed to be staying.

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement officials said, Freeman was found hiding under a pile of clothes in the living room.

He has been taken into custody and has been taken to the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia to serve the remainder of his sentence, officials said.

Officials said Freeman, who was finishing a 96-month sentence on firearm possession charges, climbed two fences and fled the facility after getting in an argument with a staff member.