Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals apprehend man who escaped Philly federal lockup

On Tuesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Keith Freeman at a home in North Philly, located just about four miles away from a federal prison he escaped from on Feb. 23, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

Members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrest Keith Freeman on Tuesday.
U.S. Marshals Service

A man who, officials said, jumped fences to escape from a federal prison in North Philadelphia last month was apprehended just blocks away from the facility on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the agency's violent crimes task force apprehended Keith Freeman, 30, at a home located along the 2400 block of Nicholas Street in North Philadelphia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Freeman, officials said, was apprehended at a home just about four miles away from the Kintock Group facility on the 600 block of East Luzerne Street that he escaped from just about nine days prior.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, officials said, members of the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded a property where Freeman was believed to be staying.

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement officials said, Freeman was found hiding under a pile of clothes in the living room.

He has been taken into custody and has been taken to the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia to serve the remainder of his sentence, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 21 hours ago

Midweek storm to bring heavy rain, possible damaging winds to Philly region

Southwest Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Wanted: $10k reward out for man who set deadly Southwest Philly stable fire

Officials said Freeman, who was finishing a 96-month sentence on firearm possession charges, climbed two fences and fled the facility after getting in an argument with a staff member.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us