U. Penn Names Search Committee to Find Next President

The University of Pennsylvania named the members of the search committee tasked with getting input from the school's community on what they want from their next president.

The committee will work with their constituencies to determine the types of challenges Penn’s next president could face, strategic priorities for the university and “recommended strengths and experience” for the next president, committee and board of trustees Chair Scott L. Bok announced Tuesday. The work the committee does will help the university define the job description and provide criteria to find potential candidates.

Penn President Amy Gutmann was nominated to serve as the United States’ ambassador to Germany earlier this year. Gutmann’s contract with Penn expires June 30, 2022, and she said she will continue to serve as president until it expires or until she is confirmed by the Senate. Having been president since 2004, she is the university’s longest-serving leader.

