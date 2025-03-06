Man accused of dumping body near St. Joe's found guilty of third-degree murder

The man accused of murdering a person and leaving them to die near St. Joe's University last year was found guilty of third degree murder on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Tyreese Quinerley, 40, was found guilty of murder charges along with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a weapon charges in the April 2024 death of 39-year-old Jefferson Shackford, who officials said was known to be unhoused and had lived in Northwest Philadelphia..

Murder of Jefferson Shackford

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 11 p.m. on April 14, 2024, when Tyreese Quinerley, of North Philadelphia, placed a 9-1-1 call to the Lower Merion Township Police, saying he almost hit Jefferson Shackford with his vehicle -- a green Chevrolet Express van -- and had pulled over to help.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An officer who responded identified Quinerley, in a meeting that was captured on the officer's body camera, and spoke to him about the incident.

Court documents note that Quinerley told police he only stopped to help after he nearly struck Shackford with his vehicle and said he didn't know the dead man.

An investigation revealed eyewitness accounts and surveillance video of the area that showed Quinerley's van driving erratically before it stopped at a red light at City and Cardinal avenues.

As traffic was stopped, at about 10:45 p.m. that night, police officials said, video showed the driver, Quinerley, step out of the van, step to the center of the roadway and produce a firearm, before turning to the vehicle and firing twice into the van.

A few minutes later, officials claim, surveillance video shows Quinerley dragging Shackford out of the van and leaving him on the sidewalk at that intersection near St. Joseph's University.

Also, eyewitness descriptions of the shooter in this incident matched Quinerley's description as well, officials said.

According to police, about 30 feet away from where Shackford was found, police recovered a discarded cell phone that investigators say belonged to Quinerly.

That phone, police said, showed that it was used to make several calls to a phone that was recovered on Shackford's body on the day before the slaying and, had made calls to a woman shortly after it was used to call 9-1-1.

That woman told police that she spoke with Quinerley when police were on the scene before he left the area and claimed he and Shackford knew each other from "the neighborhood," investigators said.

Police were also able to recover a recording of the 9-1-1 call, where investigators claim, Quinerley referred to Shackford as "Creek" several times during the call. Investigators said Shackford went by the nickname "Creek" and had the words "King Creek" tattooed on his stomach.

Tyreese Quinerley turned himself into police

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, an arrest warrant was issued for Tyreese Quinerley for his suspected involvement in the death of Jefferson Shackford.

Quinerley surrendered to Lower Merion Police and Montgomery County Detectives just before 2 p.m. on April 16, 2024, Steele's office said.

Quinerley is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4, 2025.