Tyler State Park shut down after accident involving ranger

Tyler State Park in Bucks County is closed until further notice after an accident involving a park resource ranger occurred on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred just before 12:00 p.m. on Neshaminy Creek, officials said.

SkyForce10 flew over the scene and saw rescue boats in the water.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

