Tyler State Park to stay closed Monday after death of park ranger

Tyler State Park in Bucks County will be closed again on Memorial Day, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The park has been shut down since Friday, May 23 after 38-year-old Alec Campbell, of Delaware County, went missing when the kayak he was riding in capsized in Neshaminy Creek around noon, officials said.

Crews were able to find Campbell's body on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Alec Campbell, a dedicated member of our Pennsylvania state park staff,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. Every day, state park employees play a vital role in welcoming visitors, protecting our natural spaces, and ensuring the safety of all who enjoy Pennsylvania’s beautiful parks. Alec’s commitment and passion touched many lives, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire community."

The Bucks County Coroner is going to figure out the cause and manner of Campbell's death.

Pennsylvania State Police, DCNR, the Northampton Township Fire Department, Newtown Emergency Services Department, New Hope Fire Department, Lingohocken Fire Department, Upper Makefield Fire Company and the Bucks County Special Operations Dive Team were all part of the search.

Tyler State Park is expected to reopen on Tuesday, May 27.