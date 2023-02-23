Two Women Killed in Separate Shootings

Two women have died after separate early morning shootings on Thursday.

According to police, the first deadly shooting occurred sometime around 1 a.m. near Trendsetters Lounge in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Law enforcement officials said that, officers found two spent shell casings along the roadway near 53rd Street and Woodland Avenue after a woman in her 20s was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle after being shot in the chest and arm.

She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Witnesses, officers said, told police that the woman was inside the bar when she got into an argument with a 23-year-old man that spilled outside.

According to police, the two may have exchanged gunfire and officers did secure a gun from the vehicle that took the woman to the hospital.

Also, law enforcement officials said, the man alleged to have shot the woman stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

In North Philadelphia, just after 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was killed after a shooting that occurred on the 5100 block of N. 12th Street.

Police said that, at that time, the body of a 26-year-old woman was found lying in the street. Officers responding to the scene, officials said, discovered five spent bullet casings and two handguns laying near the woman's body.

According to police, witnesses said that the woman and another person were approached by two individuals who announced a robbery.

Police said that, investigators believe the woman exchanged gunfire with the two individuals before the attempted robbers fled in a white sedan.

This shooting, officials said, is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.

