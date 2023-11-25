Philadelphia

2 teenagers hurt in double shooting in Southwest Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two teens were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street just after 7:30 p.m., police said.

A 17-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 16-year-old man was shot in the left foot, according to officials.

Both of the teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

