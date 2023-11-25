Two teens were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street just after 7:30 p.m., police said.

A 17-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 16-year-old man was shot in the left foot, according to officials.

Both of the teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.