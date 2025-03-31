Two teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia at end of violent weekend

Two teenagers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on March 30, 2025, along Hellerman Street -- between Akron and Eastwood streets -- in the Oxford Circle neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting left both teens injured and in stable condition at the hospital, investigators said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The circumstances around the shooting weren't clear, however, police said the boys know one another.

This shooting wrapped up a violent weekend in Philadelphia where several teens were shot in at least four separate shootings since Friday.