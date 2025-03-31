Gun violence

Two teens shot in Northeast Philadelphia at end of violent weekend

The March 30, 2025, shooting wrapped up a violent weekend in Philadelphia were several teens were shot in at least 4 separate shootings

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two teenagers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on March 30, 2025, along Hellerman Street -- between Akron and Eastwood streets -- in the Oxford Circle neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The shooting left both teens injured and in stable condition at the hospital, investigators said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The circumstances around the shooting weren't clear, however, police said the boys know one another.

This shooting wrapped up a violent weekend in Philadelphia where several teens were shot in at least four separate shootings since Friday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceNortheast Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us