Two teens hurt in separate shootings hours apart in Philly, police say

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving two 15-year-old boys

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating after two 15-year-old boys were shot in two separate shootings just hours apart.

On Thursday just after 10 p.m. responding officers found a 15-year-old boy shot twice in the arm on the 1000 block of Seybert Mall in North Philadelphia.

Officials transported the boy to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Hours later, on Friday before 5:50 a.m. officers responded to a Philadelphia hospital after a report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

Police said they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

The boy was listed in critical but stable condition and transported to another hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Police said that no motive for either shooting has been found and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

