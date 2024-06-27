Two teens arrested in connection to assault on North Wildwood boardwalk

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey announced that two teens have been arrested in connection to an assault that occurred on the boardwalk earlier this month.

According to police, the assault happened in the area of 26th Street and the boardwalk on June 8.

The two individuals - a 17-year old juvenile from Philadelphia and a 16-year old juvenile from Ivyland - were take into custody at North Wildwood Police Headquarters after turning themselves in.

Both were charged on a juvenile complaint with Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault, according to police.

"The North Wildwood Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the public for their cooperation and submission of numerous tips during this investigation," the department wrote in a news release. "We also extend our gratitude to our dedicated Patrol and Detective Divisions, whose commitment and dedication to public safety was instrumental in the successful apprehension and ensuring justice for the victim."

Police urge residents of North Wildwood to remain vigilant and report any other suspicious activities.

If you have any information related to this case or any other criminal activities, you can contact the

North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at -609-522-2411.