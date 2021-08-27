gun violence

Two Shot at High School Football Game in Delaware County

Two people were shot Friday night following a football game between Academy Park and Pennsbury high schools in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC 5 News

Two people were shot Friday night after a high school football game in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, as gunfire sent fans, players and coaches running for cover, according to county authorities and tweets.

The bullets started flying shortly before 9 p.m. in what police are initially describing as a drive-by shooting near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School on Calcon Hook Rd in Sharon Hill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It is not known if any suspects are in custody. Police did say three people have been detained, but it is unclear if they are suspects.

A local reporter at the game tweeted a photo of players for the visiting team, Pennsbury High School, running for the press box for cover. He later tweeted that coaches for both teams said all players were accounted for. Pennsbury is a high school in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

Afghanistan 9 hours ago

Retaliatory US Airstrike Likely Kills ISIS-K ‘Planner' in Afghanistan

United States 10 hours ago

‘Another Terror Attack in Kabul Is Likely,' National Security Chiefs Warn Biden

The local reporter tweeted moments before the shooting that Academy Park beat Pennsbury 42-0 in the Friday Night game under the lights.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Check back for more details on this breaking news story.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBrian X. McCrone
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us