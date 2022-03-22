OLNEY

Victim Grabs Gun, Shoots Would-Be Robber and His Own Friend, Police Say

Two people were shot, and one person was killed, during an attempted robbery at an ATM inside a corner store in Olney early Tuesday, police said.

As a man tried to get money out of an ATM at Y&H Snacks and Candy at 5th and Delphine streets just after 1 a.m., another man walked into the store and announced a robbery, police said.

Police believe the man at the ATM then took the would-be robber's gun and shot him. However, the man also shot his own friend in the shoulder during the attempted robbery.

Police said they later found the robbery suspect dead in a nearby Toyota, which had been reported stolen just days ago. Police have not identified him, but say he is in his late teens or early 20s.

The friend of the victim of the attempted robbery went to a hospital for treatment.

