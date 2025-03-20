2 hurt after shooting in North Philly

Two people were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on March 18 on the 100 block of West Indiana Avenue, police said.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a dark vehicle with heavily tinted windows and a temporary Delaware license plate pulled up next to the victims when the passenger in the front seat opened fire.

A woman in her late-50s was shot several times in both of her legs, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The second victim, a man in his mid-50s, was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was also taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

In surveillance camera footage, the victims appeared to be standing next to each other when the shooting happened, Small said.

There were 33 spent shell casings at the scene, Small said.

No arrests have been made yet, according to officials.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also call or text a tip anonymously to 215-686-TIPS (8477).