Two People Killed, Others Seriously Hurt in Grays Ferry Fire

Two people were killed in a row home fire in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood early Saturday, while others had to jump out of windows to escape the flames.

The fire was reported at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded within two minutes, but the row home was consumed by fire when they arrived.

Three people had to jump out of windows to escape. Fire crews rescued two others from the home, but one of those rescued died at the hospital.

Firefighters found another person dead inside the home.

Some of those hospitalized are in "extremely critical" condition, said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

It's not yet known if the home had working smoke detectors.

"It's really important to have smoke alarms in your home, on every floor," Thiel said at the scene. "Please help us help you. Remember that fire is everyone's fight."