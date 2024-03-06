Two Pennsylvania men convicted of child pornography crimes, AG says

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced Wednesday that two Pennsylvania men have been convicted of child pornography crimes.

Frederick A. Bost, 29, of Philadelphia was convicted for manufacturing child pornography, misdemeanor corruption of minor and related offenses, according to officials.

Officials said Bost was taking indecent photographs of a young child and police were notified once the images were discovered on his cellphone.

Bost has been sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison, according to officials.

Zebbelin Standish, 36, of Northampton County was convicted of 50 felony counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to officials.

Investigators said Standish uploaded videos using a social media application. A search of Standish’s cellphone revealed additional images and videos of child pornography.

During the verdict, the judge raised bail to $1 million and his sentencing is scheduled for June 17, officials said.