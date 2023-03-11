Two Murder Fugitives Arrested in KOP for Death of Teenager Walking Dog

Two murder fugitives have been arrested in relation to the September 2022 murder of 17-year-old Teryn Johnson who was walking her dog. New details reveal she was 9-weeks pregnant at the time.

On Friday, March 10 at approximately 11:45 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with Montgomery County SWAT and Upper Merion Police, arrested Halim Evans, 20, and Jamel King, 29.

U.S. Marshals got information that the wanted suspects were located at a hotel in King of Prussia. A vehicle the suspects were believed to be operating was spotted at approximately 9:15 a.m. and surveillance revealed both suspects were present.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Evans and King were arrested without incident in the 500 block of Dekalb Pike in a joint arrest operation.

Homicide warrants were issued for their arrests in February 2023.

17-year-old Johnson was shot and killed while she was walking a dog with a friend in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia.

She was shot in the chest along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said.

According to investigators, she and another girl were walking a small dog shortly before 9 p.m. and stopped in a convenience store.

Afterward, the girls noticed a gray Dodge Challenger following them – first on Bridge Street, then onto Horrocks Street, a more residential area, police said.

Investigators said they made eye contact with someone in a car and then someone inside fired six shots at them. No words were exchanged, police said.

Johnson – who lived in the neighboring Oxford Circle neighborhood – was struck two times, police said. She attempted to run away but collapsed. Officers rushed Johnson to the hospital where she died a short time later.

The other girl was uninjured, police said. The dog got away and hasn't been found.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted but have not revealed a motive at this time.