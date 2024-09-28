Police arrest 2 more suspects for illegal car meet-ups in Philly

Two more people were taken into custody in connection to the illegal car meet-ups that happened last weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said that officers responded to several locations throughout the city of Philadelphia during the overnight hours of Saturday, Sept. 21 into Sunday, Sept. 22.

20-year-old Alexis Boyce, of Englishtown, New Jersey, turned herself into Philadlephia Police on Friday, Sept. 27 around 11:15 a.m., officials said. She has since been charged with causing a catastrophe, fleeing police, criminal mischief and other related charges.

Boyce's Dodge Challenger was found by officials and is being held at the Marlboro Township Police Deparment, officials explained.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Albert Woynar, or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested by State Troopers on Friday, Sept. 27, police said. He was then taken to Philadelphia by law enforcement where he was charged with aggravated assault, riot, fleeing police, simple assault and other related charges.

Man tried to run over officers

Members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies announced charges against a man who, officials claim, attempted to run down two police officers during the dangerous car meetup that occurred in the city's Northeast section last Saturday night.

According to Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney William Sandman, police have charged 25-year-old Deonte Vincent of Philadelphia with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses after he is alleged to have attempted to strike two police officers with his vehicle before striking another car at a meetup on Saturday.

Sandman said that the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, during a car meetup held along the 7400 block of Bustleton Ave, where approximately 50 cars were involved.

When officers arrived to break this meeting up, Sandman said, Vincent drove his vehicle, a Dodge Charger, directly at two officers before he struck another vehicle that was attending the event. After that, Sandman said, Vincent drove off.

However, police were able to identify his vehicle and they secured a warrant for his arrest, Sandman said.

Vincent is in police custody and is being held on $1.3 million bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11, 2024.

A night of chaos

After the incident on Bustleton Avenue, at least six other illegal car meet-ups occurred throughout Philadelphia between the night of Sept. 21 and the morning of Sunday, Sept. 22, according to police.

At 11:47 p.m. on 20th Street and Pattison Avenue, over 100 vehicles were reportedly drifting and engaging in reckless driving.

At midnight in the area of Columbus Boulevard and Pattison Avenue, a police officer spotted a silver Nissan doing donuts in the middle of the street. The Nissan then did a 180-degree turn towards the officer's vehicle, investigators said.

The officer maneuvered out of the way and followed the vehicle. He then spotted the Nissan come to a stop on 300 Pattison Avenue after it struck a pole, police said. The officer approached the Nissan and four people fled from the vehicle, according to investigators.

The Nissan's driver, 19-year-old Jhonny Martinez of Upper Darby, was later arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person.

At 1:30 a.m. on 25th Street and Washington Avenue, police responded to the area for a report of gunshots. They were then met by a woman who said several cars were in the area when she was assaulted by a woman and a man who threw a traffic cone at her, causing her to fall to the ground. While this occurred, a gunshot was heard from the direction of the cars in the street, police said. All vehicles in the area then fled and one spent casing and a live round were recovered and processed. No arrests were made in the incident.

At 2:25 a.m., a large group of cars and people gathered in the area of Marvine Street and Grange Avenue. Investigators said the crowd was engaged in reckless and disorderly behavior and at one point they surrounded the officers. More police responded and the crowd later dispersed. No injuries, arrests or property damage were reported.

At 4 a.m., more than 200 cars were involved in drag racing and drifting on Island and Bartram avenues, police said. Investigators said officers were attacked and a police vehicle was damaged. The crowd then dispersed as more police officers arrived. No arrests were made.

Finally, at 4:33 a.m., more than 100 cars were spotted near City Hall on 15th and Market streets. Police said the cars were drifting and people in the area were setting rubbish fires. Responding officers were attacked and multiple police vehicles were damaged with broken windshields and flattened tires, police said. No arrests were made.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS(8477).