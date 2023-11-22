gun violence

Two men shot, killed just hours apart in separate shootings in Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two men were shot and killed in two different sections of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

At 4:21 p.m. police responded to the area of 2000 W Godfrey Ave. in East Germantown where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout the body by an unknown man wearing an orange hoodie, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and police have not identified the shooter at this time.

Across town another shooting took place just a few hours later at 7:53 p.m. along the 5200 block of Heston Street in West Philly near Overbrook.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the chest and under the chin. He was transported to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m., according to the police.

Police said there were two firearms recovered at this scene.

At this time there hasn’t been any arrests in either shooting and investigations into both are ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

