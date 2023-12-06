Philadelphia

Two men shot in front of North Philadelphia barbershop

No arrests have been made or weapons recovered, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Police are investigating after two men were shot in front of a barbershop in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4100 block of N. 5 St. at 2:33 p.m. right near Los Brothers barbershop.

Léelo en español aquí.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the face and twice in the lower extremities, police said.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, transported to the hospital in the same private vehicle and placed in stable condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made or weapons recovered, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
