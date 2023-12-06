Two men shot in front of North Philadelphia barbershop

Police are investigating after two men were shot in front of a barbershop in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4100 block of N. 5 St. at 2:33 p.m. right near Los Brothers barbershop.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man was shot once in the face and twice in the lower extremities, police said.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, transported to the hospital in the same private vehicle and placed in stable condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made or weapons recovered, police said.

