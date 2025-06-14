2 men hurt in Saturday shooting in Wilmington, Del.

Officials are investigating after two men were shot on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North Franklin Street on June 14, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition

A second man, 35, was at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police explained. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police in Wilmington are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or by clicking here to submit a tip.

This shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in Delaware that left two dead and six others hurt in separate incidents outside of a house in Dover and one at a home in Millsboro.