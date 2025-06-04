Shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section leaves 2 men injured: Police

An investigation is underway after police said two men were found shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Kensington Avenue near Ontario Street.

Police said there were two scenes, one of them inside a black vehicle and another on the street.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head, unresponsive, bleeding heavily, and a 22-year-old man shot in the hip.

Police said officers took both men to the hospital, and the 21-year-old is in very critical condition at this time.

At the scene, police said investigators found one spent shell casing in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Then on the street, another spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon was found, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they are now reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to figure out what happened.