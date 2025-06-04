Philadelphia

Shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section leaves 2 men injured: Police

According to police, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

An investigation is underway after police said two men were found shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Kensington Avenue near Ontario Street.

Police said there were two scenes, one of them inside a black vehicle and another on the street.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man shot in the head, unresponsive, bleeding heavily, and a 22-year-old man shot in the hip.

Police said officers took both men to the hospital, and the 21-year-old is in very critical condition at this time.

At the scene, police said investigators found one spent shell casing in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Then on the street, another spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon was found, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they are now reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to figure out what happened.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

