Two men plead guilty to 2022 crime spree across Philadelphia

Two men from Philadelphia have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a 2022 crime spree that spanned 12 days, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Angel Fayez, 19, and Kevin Antun, also known as Acquah Evans, 20, both of Philadelphia pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of carjacking, eight counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of carrying and using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

The U.S. attorney's office said Fayez and Antun were charged by indictment in March 2023 with these offenses, in connection with a series of gunpoint robberies of businesses in the Kensington and the Lower Northeast sections of Philadelphia.

Fayez and Antun committed one carjacking and robbed a variety of small businesses, stealing approximately $3,613 total between November 22, 2022, and December 3, 2022.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials detailed the crimes committed by Fayez and Antun as follows:

On November 22, 2022, Fayez and Antun carjacked a woman at the Liberty gas station located at 3949 Kensington Avenue.

On November 22, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Dollar General located at 1240 E. Erie Avenue.

On November 22, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Popeyes located at 501 Adams Avenue.

On November 28, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Texas Chicken and Burger located at 3960 Kensington Avenue.

On November 30, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Wingstop located at 3855 Aramingo Avenue.

On November 30, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Wingstop located at 2118 Cottman Avenue.

On November 30, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Domino’s Pizza located at 6391 Oxford Avenue.

On December 3, 2022, Fayez and Antun robbed the Popeyes located at 3541 Aramingo Avenue.

“Fayez and Antun terrorized the community with their brazen gunpoint crimes, at times committing multiple armed robberies in the same day,” United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a news release. “Taking repeat offenders like these off the street is a priority for my office and our law enforcement partners, as we work to crack down on violent crime in Philadelphia and keep the public safe.”

“The brazen carjacking that initiated this crime spree and the violence used throughout these robberies put our community members at a real risk,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a statement. “I applaud the collaborative efforts of the Philadelphia Police Department, ATF, and U.S. Attorney’s Office that brought these individuals to justice. This case again demonstrates our commitment to tackling carjackings and gun violence that plague our city. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who choose to terrorize our neighborhoods and ensure they face the full force of the law.”

According to officials, Fayez is set to be sentenced on May 29 and Antun on May 30.