Pennsylvania

Questions still linger after deadly shooting leads to fatal crash on Delco highway

By Brian Sheehan and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been one week since a wild chain of events ended with two men dead on a busy interstate in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania State Police now calling this a double homicide and are asking for the public's help to find whoever is responsible as they work to figure out if this was a random act of violence or road rage.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the on-ramp to Interstate 476 North in Ridley Township, Delaware County, police said.

Investigators said that 19-year-old Clinton Martin was driving a 2010 Mazda 5 when, for some reason, someone shot him through the driver's side window.

Martin then lost control and veered onto the shoulder before striking 33-year-old Joshua Waltz.

Waltz was outside of his car and inspecting the back of it after it had become disabled from hitting debris in the road.

When troopers arrived to the crash scene, both of the men were dead.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. that night to contact State police, especially if they have a dash camera.

"Even if they don’t think that they captured anything, if we review it, we may be able to get a license plate. We may be able to get a vehicle description. Something that will help lead us to find the person that was responsible for the deaths of these two men," Lt. Jonathan Sunderlin said.

NBC10 was told by Waltz's family that he was the father of a 5-month-old and engaged to be married.

Martin's family said that he was a beloved manager at a local Dollar General store. His family gathered on Friday, Sept. 20 to remember him with a small vigil.

"He worked his way all the way up to manager. He had his own store, and he was just a hard worker," his stepfather Fredrick Newton said.

His family described him as a gentle giant and loving son.

"We are heartbroken. We still piecing together that my son’s not coming back," his mother Constance Newton said.

State police are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

