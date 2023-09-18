Two men in critical after one was shot 3 times in the head and another in the leg, police say

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington Monday night.

At 7:29 p.m. police found a man suffering from three gunshot wounds to the head, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say a second man, who was shot multiple times in the right leg, walked into a hospital and was also placed in critical condition.

Police did not clarify if the victims were shot in the same shooting.

At this time there have been no arrests made and police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.