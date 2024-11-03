Delaware

Shooting leaves 2 men hurt in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Two men were hurt in a shooting in Wilmington on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 200 block of North Clayton Street, according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man in his late twenties suffering from a gunshot would, police said. The officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

A second gunshot victim, also in his late twenties, showed up to a nearby hospital and was placed in stable condition, officials said.

This shooting remains under investigation and comes just days after three other shootings left one man dead and several others hurt this week in the city of Wilmington.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Thomas Rittenhouse at 302-576-3620.

You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or by going to delawarecrimestoppers.org.

