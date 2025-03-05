Two men hurt in shootout tied to prior shooting over loud music, police believe

A shooting that happened in North Philadelphia and injured two men early Wednesday may have have been fallout from a shooting that happened the day before after an argument over loud music, police officials said.

According to police, two men were injured early Wednesday in an incident that happened in North Philadelphia near the intersection of Mascher and Huntington streets at about 1 a.m.

First responders to calls concerning gunfire in that area found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 on Wednesday morning.

The man, Small said, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

"Although he's been shot multiple times, he's very lucky he's in stable condition," Small said.

Overnight, Small said, a 34-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his neck. This man, Small said, was also placed in stable condition.

Investigators believe, Small said, that both men were injured in the same shooting incident.

"We were able to determine, based on blood evidence and a trail of blood, that this 34-year-old victim was also shot at Mascher and Huntington [streets]," he said.

In discussing the shooting, Small said the incident appeared to be a shootout as over 30 shell casings have been recovered from the scene, along with a handgun, a knife and a holster.

He also said that investigators are still working to determine a motive, but they believe that this incident may be tied to a shooting that happened early Tuesday along North Palethorp Street, near East Huntingdon Street.

In that incident, two men were shot after an argument over loud music being played at night erupted in gunfire.

"Based on a blood trail based on the vehicle that was used to transport one of tonight's victims and the address of one of tonight's victims, we believe that those two shootings more than likely are related," Small said.

Small said private surveillance cameras in the area are believed to have captured the shooting.

Police officials are still investigating and, Small said, both men are being held as possible shooters in this incident.