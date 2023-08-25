Philadelphia

Two men hurt in double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Clean Bandit
Getty Images (Ilya S. Savenok)

Two men were hurt in a double shooting just after 9:45 p.m. on Friday night on the 4900 block of Old York Road in North Philadelphia, police said.

A victim in his 30s was shot once in the stomach, and another victim in his late 20s was shot in the right hip, according to officials.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

