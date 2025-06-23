Two men hurt as, at least, 37 shots fired in Wissinoming shooting, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after, they say, two men arrived at area hospitals on Sunday night after being involved in a shooting that happened in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

According to police, officials learned at about 11:47 p.m. on Sunday, that two men arrived at local hospitals after each had been injured in a shooting that happened at a home along the 4700 block of Benner Street in Philly's Wissinoming section.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a morning update, officials said a 21-year-old man was shot in his side, while an 18-year-old man was shot in his right wrist.

Both, officials said, were listed in stable condition.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During an investigation into the incident, police said that officers recovered 37 shell casings from a property where the victims said the incident occurred.

However, no arrests have been made and police have not yet provided further information on what may have led to this shooting.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: Officials have updated information in this incident to note two men were injured in the shooting.