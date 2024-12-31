Two men hurt after robbery leads to shootout in North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two men were injured when a robbery at a North Philadelphia business ended in a shootout between the thief and a victim.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, the incident happened at about 10:14 p.m. on Monday night at a business along the 2000 block of Germantown Avenue.

At that time, Pace said, a man dressed in all black stormed into the business and produced a handgun and waved it at customers in the store -- though, Pace said, store employees were behind glass and were not robbed in this incident.

Pace said that during the incident -- which was captured on the store's surveillance cameras -- the armed gunman stole personal possessions from at least three customers.

However, in a move that Pace called "very peculiar," after the robbery, the gunman stepped out to the front of the store and lingered on the sidewalk out front for some time, pacing on the sidewalk.

During this time, Pace said, one of the individuals who had been robbed fled the business through a second entrance away from where the gunman was lingering.

This man, Pace said, returned a short time later and confronted the suspected robber, who was still located outside the store, and the pair engaged in a gun battle after a short verbal altercation.

After the shooting, Pace said, a 30-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds to both legs arrived at a hospital in the city where he was placed in stable condition.

Officers, he said, also responded to a call of a shooting victim along the 2100 block of Marshall Street, where they found a 29-year-old man -- who officials believe to have been the gunman who conducted the robbery -- after he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he has been placed in critical condition.

Both men are being held by police while they are hospitalized and, officials said, an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.