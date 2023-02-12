Two Dead After Shooting Outside North Philly Bar

The Philadelphia Police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times outside of the 7 Star Lounge in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the lounge along Sergeant Street. Police responding to a report of gunfire, investigators said, located two men who had been shot multiple times.

Both men where rushed to a nearby hospital, where police said they died of their injuries.

Police have not yet identified either of the victims in this incident, and have not named any individuals who may have been responsible nor any reason for the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.