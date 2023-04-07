Two Men Arrested, Charged with Murder, After Man Found Dead Along Schuylkill River Trail

Law enforcement officials have apprehended two men sought in the killing of a man whose body was discovered about 100 feet off of the Schuylkill River Trail, last month.

On Friday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and West Norriton Police Chief Michael Kelly announced the arrests of Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia.

Both men have been charged with murder in the death of Daquan Tucker, of Audubon, whose body was discovered along the Schuylkill River Trail at the border of West Norriton Township and Norristown on March 3.

Law enforcement officials said Reed was arrested without incident at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at an Airbnb on North Rhode Island Avenue in Atlantic City. Johnson was found at that same location, but he wasn't there at that time, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Instead, Johnson was apprehended later that evening, at about 11:15 p.m., officials said, after a short barricade situation at that rental unit, police said.

According to police, the barricade situation ended after police entered the apartment and found Johnson, allegedly, hiding in a washing machine.

According to police, after Tucker's body was discovered, investigators learned he was, allegedly, at Reed’s residence at approximately 7 p.m. the night before.

Police officials said investigators believe that night the three men, who allegedly knew each other, all walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail, close to where Tucker’s body was later found after he had been shot multiple times.

Both Reed and Johnson have been charged with murder, robbery, and related charges.