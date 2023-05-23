Philadelphia

Two Men Arrested After Robbery Turned into Police Chase

The men were arrested after allegedly robbing a pharmacy in East Germantown before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash

By Hayden Mitman

Officers investigate a car that was involved in a crash after the occupants, allegedly, robbed a pharmacy in East Germantown.
NBC10

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning, after police said, they robbed a pharmacy with a gun in East Germantown before they led police on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to police, a 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old man entered a Rite-Aid store along the 5300 block of Chew Avenue, at about 11:45 a.m., and produced a handgun.

The men, officials said, took money and fled in a Dodge Charger. Police followed in pursuit, and, officials the vehicle was involved in a crash along Elmwood Avenue.

The men, officials said, were apprehended after the incident and no one was reportedly injured in the crash.

Law enforcement officials said that they recovered the money taken from the pharmacy, as well.

