Two MacArthur ‘genius' grant recipients have ties to Philadelphia

Two people with ties to Philadelphia - a composer and an artist - received "genius" grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, which awards fellowships to talented and creative individuals to help invest in their future.

All fellows receive a grant of $8,000 which will be paid out in equal installments over the next five years.

Carolyn Lazard, 36, and Courtney Byran, 41, were among 20 recipients of the prestigious award, the foundation announced on Wednesday.

Composer and pianist Bryan is from New Orleans, Louisiana but is currently a composer-in-residence at Opera Philadelphia and the Albert and Linda Mintz Professor of Music for Tulane University. Byran was recognized by the foundation for her work bridging the gaps between "often disparate musical worlds."

In an Instagram post, Bryan wrote in part:

"I’m still taking in this awesome and life-changing news of being named a 2023 MacArthur Fellow – it is a huge honor, and I am very grateful."

Philadelphia native Lazard, a graduate of Bard College and the University of Pennsylvania is an artist who has had their work exhibited in national and international venues. Lazard was recognized by the foundation for their artwork from video to sculptures and installations that "challenges ableist expectations of solo productivity and efficiency."

In addition to art, Lazard also wrote about their experience with chronic illness and limitations in a book titled "Accessibility in the Arts: A Promise and a Practice."

The foundation has run the fellowship since 1981 and selected more than 1,000 recipients over the years.