Two luxury apartments opened in Germantown, aiding in area's revitalization

Two new residential housing developments opened in Germantown Wednesday afternoon.

At a ribbon cutting for the complexes, Vernon Lofts and Kenyon Lofts, they celebrated the transformation of the historic CA Rowell Building, once the first black-owned department store in the country. It sat vacant before it was converted into luxury housing.

The new buildings bring a combined 94 apartment units and offer modern housing options, according to the buildings owner, Odin Properties. Developers hope it will continue to revitalize the neighborhood and invite people to join the community.

“As projects like this have been [built] up and really well received and well occupied,” CEO of Odin Properties, Philip Balderston, said. “That kind of brings back more life to the street, help small business [and] creates a real economic engine for Germantown, so we’re happy to be a part of that.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Longtime residents of the area like Rose Bradley agree that the neighborhood is moving in the right direction.

“”It took a little while for it to get together but it’s coming together quite well,” Bradley said.

Bradley has lived in the neighborhood for decades and remembers trips to the Bell Telephone Company and shopping along Germantown Ave.

Kenyon Lofts is located at 40 E. Armat Street. It has 47 units, a roof deck and amenity spaces.

Vernon Lofts is located at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue. It also has 47 units and features a fitness center, co-working spaces, bike storage, a roof deck, resident lounge and more, according to Odin Properties.

There is also a growing number of young entrepreneurs opening boutiques and coffee shops in the area.

“I’m excited because Germantown is cool and everyone else is saying that now so it’s cool to see the growth,” Mathew George, WITH Germantown United CDC, said. “I can’t even imagine how booming this place is going to be in the next 5 to 10 years.”

Germantown United CDC hopes to aid in Germantown’s transformation by supporting local businesses.