A person was arrested after a shooting left two people dead in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Ormond Street just after 8:30 p.m., according to officials.

An unidentified man in his thirties was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

The second victim was a man in his early sixties who was shot in the back while inside a gray sedan, officials said. He was driven to a second location before he was taken to a nearby hospital by police. He died from his injuries just before 8 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

One person is in custody in connection to this incident as police continue their investigation.

Entering Saturday, at least 377 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.