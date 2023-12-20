Two killed in crash during Pa. State Police pursuit

Two men are dead after crashing an SUV into a body of water in Franklin County after being pursued by the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to officials, the incident began at about 12:52 a.m. on Wednesday, when troopers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Lindale Avenue, in Antrim Township -- near Gettysburg -- for a report of two males unlawfully entering vehicles.

When responding to the call, officials said troopers found a vehicle that matched the description and registration plate of a vehicle believed to be driven by the men sought in this incident traveling along Oellig Road.

At that time, troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, and law enforcement officials said, it fled and a pursuit ensued.

After several attempts to stop the vehicle, police officials said that the vehicle traveled off the roadway and through several farm properties.

The vehicle then traveled over a steep embankment and, officials said, came to rest in a body of water.

First responders were then requested to support the police and, officials said, the two men were pulled from the submerged vehicle.

They were found dead inside the vehicle, according to the police.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided any identifying details on the two men who were killed.

An investigation is being ongoing by the Pennsylvania State Police and, law enforcement officials said they plan to provide an update in the near future.