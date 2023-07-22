Two injured in shooting near Temple University

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man and a woman were both injured in a shooting that occurred along Cecil B. Moore Avenue, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia.

According to Captain Anthony Mirabella, of the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., when a Temple University Police officer heard gunshots while on patrol.

The officer, Maribella said, the officer rushed to investigate and found two people, a man and a woman, laying in the roadway after they had been shot.

"We have a large scene," he said. "And, there are numerous shell casings on the highway."

According to Maribella, the officer transported both the injured victims to a nearby hospital where the woman, who had been shot in the thigh, was placed in stable condition and the man, who was shot multiple times, was placed in critical condition.

He said police believe the incident may have been caught on video and they are working to to review that footage.

No suspects have yet been identified and no cause for this shooting is yet known, but, Maribella said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.