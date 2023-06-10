Two hurt in North Philadelphia axe attack

Law enforcement officials have made an arrest after two people were violently injured in an axe attack in North Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to police, a 36-year-old man -- who police have not provided any further identifying information for -- was arrested after an incident that happened at about 12:47 a.m. inside a home along the 2300 block of Sharswood Street in North Philadelphia.

At that time, police said, this individual is alleged to have used an axe to attack a 23-year-old man, who was struck in the left side of his face, along with a 35-year-old woman, who was struck in the head.

Responding officers took both victims to a nearby hospital, where officials said, the man was placed in stable condition and the woman was listed in critical condition, early Saturday.

Officials said that the man suspected in the attack has been arrested, an axe has been recovered and charges are pending.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.