Two Found Shot, Killed in North Philadelphia Early Sunday

Two people, a man and a woman, were found shot and killed in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the two victims. One was a man, about 25 to 30 years old, who was shot twice in the head. The other was a woman, about 25 to 30 years old, who was shot once in the head.

They were found near the 4800 block of North Howard Street in Feltonville a little after 6 a.m., police said.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were shot near 56th Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia. Both of those victims were hospitalized.

Police have not identified the victims in the West Philadelphia shooting.

Philadelphia is grappling with a wave of gun violence, with nearly 450 non-fatal shootings and more than 100 fatal shootings as of mid-April, according to the City Controllers' office.

On NBC10's @Issue Sunday, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said violence stems in part from years of disinvestment in the city's young people, and called for programs that would keep youth employed, off the streets and safe.

"When you think about the family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence, they are dealing with a level of trauma. But also, let's look at our neighborhoods and our communities," Johnson said. "When they see a 6-year-old get shot and their father murdered, that whole community is suffering."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.