South Philadelphia

Two die after being pulled from burning South Philadelphia rowhome

At least two people died after being taken out of a smoky rowhome fire at 8th and Salter streets in South Philadelphia on May 23, 2025.

By Katy Zachry and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters could be seen pulling people from a burning corner rowhome in South Philadelphia and preforming CPR early Friday, but it was too late for at least two people who later died after going to the hospital.

Flames broke out around 2:10 a.m. on May 23, 2025, at the home on the corner of South 8th and Salter streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Gustav Baumann said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Companies arrived on 8th street to find smoke and fire coming from a corner property," Baumann said.

Firefighters quickly went into action, battling the flames in the three-story building and pulling three people from inside, Baumann said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

First responders could be seen performing CPR on the people taken from the fire, before they were rushed off in ambulances.

Two of the people would later die at Jefferson University Hospital, Baumann said.

"Sadly two of the individuals that were transported by the Philadelphia Fire Department EMS are deceased," Baumann said. "The third person is in critical condition."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Three shot, 1 killed, in South Philadelphia home, police say

Philadelphia International Airport 17 hours ago

Low-lying clouds forces flights at PHL into ground stop

Firefighters didn't give ages or identities for any of the fire victims.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 3 a.m., Baumann said.

Baumann didn't reveal any cause for the fire as the fire marshal investigated.

He hoped this fire would serve as a reminder for people to have working smoke alarms installed, a fire escape plan and updated electrical systems.

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaFires
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us