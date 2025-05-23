Firefighters could be seen pulling people from a burning corner rowhome in South Philadelphia and preforming CPR early Friday, but it was too late for at least two people who later died after going to the hospital.

Flames broke out around 2:10 a.m. on May 23, 2025, at the home on the corner of South 8th and Salter streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Gustav Baumann said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Companies arrived on 8th street to find smoke and fire coming from a corner property," Baumann said.

Firefighters quickly went into action, battling the flames in the three-story building and pulling three people from inside, Baumann said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

First responders could be seen performing CPR on the people taken from the fire, before they were rushed off in ambulances.

Two of the people would later die at Jefferson University Hospital, Baumann said.

"Sadly two of the individuals that were transported by the Philadelphia Fire Department EMS are deceased," Baumann said. "The third person is in critical condition."

Firefighters didn't give ages or identities for any of the fire victims.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 3 a.m., Baumann said.

Baumann didn't reveal any cause for the fire as the fire marshal investigated.

He hoped this fire would serve as a reminder for people to have working smoke alarms installed, a fire escape plan and updated electrical systems.