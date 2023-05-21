Two Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide at Home Along Roosevelt Blvd

Police are investigating after a woman was found slain in an apartment along with the remains of a man who is believed to have shot her, before he turned a gun on himself in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting along the 100 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard just after midnight, early Saturday, where they allegedly found the body of Katie Dales, 29, of the city's Tacony neighborhood, after she had been shot multiple times in the head.

In the same apartment, officials said, they also found the body of a 27-year-old man who was shot once in the mouth in, what investigators said, appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials did not provide this individual's identification.

Both individuals were pronounced on the scene, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.