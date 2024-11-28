Two charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Allentown home: officials

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened in Allentown, Pennsylvania, this week.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced that Christopher Joel Colon, 32, of Allentown, and John Brace, 32, also of Allentown, are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other related charges for a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

According to officials, around 1:30 a.m. Allentown Police were called to 420 N. Jordan St. after receiving multiple calls of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Jorge Alicea Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, officials said. He

was immediately transported by Allentown EMS to a hospital for immediate surgery.

Officials said investigators at the scene found evidence of spent shotgun shell casings and numerous projectiles that were fired from the shotgun shell casings.

Video evidence shows that just before 1:30 a.m., Alicea was looking at his cellphone and walking across a porch of the home to a double-parked vehicle nearby when multiple shotgun rounds were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle, according to officials. The vehicle then fled south on Jordan Street and turned left on Gordon Street.

Officials said city-owned "Flock" cameras recorded the fleeing vehicle at several nearby locations, and Allentown

officers conducted a felony stop of the occupied car. Both Colon and Brace were taken into custody at that scene around 35 minutes after the shooting.

Inside the vehicle, in plain view, was a spent shotgun shell, officials said. A black PAS ARMS shotgun was also recovered from a drain grate along the course the vehicle traveled between the time of the shooting and the vehicle being stopped by officers.

Officials said both Colon and Brace were arraigned Wednesday night and committed to Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled on Dec. 6.