2 buses, 3 cars crash on NJ Turnpike leaving 39 hurt on Sunday

Dozens of people were hurt after two buses and several cars crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, May 4, according to a spokesperson with state police.

Two Van Hool buses were driving northbound on the turnpike when one bus rear-ended the other in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County, just before 1 p.m., police said.

After the two buses collided, three cars behind them also crashed, officials said.

"We are aware of the accident that occurred earlier today on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a bus traveling from Arlington, Virginia to New York City," a spokesperson with company behind the buses wrote in a statement to NBC10. "Please note that FlixBus does not operate any buses directly; all services are operated by independent bus partners. We will continue to coordinate with the operator and authorities as they investigate. We are actively working to ensure support is provided to all affected passengers. As this is an ongoing investigation, we do not have additional details to share at this time."

New Jersey State Police reported that 39 people were hurt because of this chain-reaction crash. All were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

NBC10 crews were at the scene Sunday afternoon and were able to capture some of the aftermath. A green-colored passenger bus could be seen with extensive front-end damage and the windshield completely missing.

A tow truck was there preparing to remove the bus from the road.

The crash is under investigation.